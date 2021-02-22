LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – In-N-Out confirmed to CBS4 its newest location in Lone Tree will open on Monday, Feb. 22. Fans can grab their animal-style double-doubles and fries at 9171 W. Westview Road, near Park Meadows Mall.

Robert Dumont, an 18-year veteran of In-N-Out, will manage the Lone Tree location.

The restaurant will hire about 80 people. There will be a covered patio with outdoor seating, and indoor seating for 74 guests, but onsite dining is currently not available. All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The city of Lone Tree says there will be a traffic plan to “mitigate impact to local businesses and ensure a safe and manageable traffic flow.” City officials say they met several times with property owners and set requirements for In-N-Out to meet regarding traffic plans.

The city says patrons will have to park off-site at 8585 S. Yosemite Street, at the old Sears location, to place orders.

If you're wanting a burger from In-N-Out, you must park at the off-site queuing location (8585 S. Yosemite St. – former Sears location) to place your order. You cannot go directly to In-N-Out to order.

Last week, the burger chain confirmed they will open another location in Castle Rock.

The first In-N-Out locations in Colorado opened in Aurora and Colorado Springs in November. In Aurora, people lined up outside on opening day and some waited for hours.

The queue for the drive thru wrapped around the Town Center mall and caused traffic issues on surrounding streets. At one point, police issued a warning that no one else should get in line because the wait was over 12 hours.

In-N-Out is also considering opening locations in Lakewood and Fort Collins.