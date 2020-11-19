AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The first two In-N-Out Burger locations in Colorado are opening Friday, the company announced.
“Beginning November 20, 2020, In-N-Out hamburgers, shakes, and fries will be served in Colorado as the first locations open in Colorado Springs and Aurora,” officials stated.
The Colorado Springs restaurant is located at 1840 Democracy Point, and the Aurora restaurant is located at 14150 E. Alameda Avenue.
Both restaurants will have one drive-thru lane, with seating for 74 guests, although indoor dining is currently unavailable.
All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. At the Aurora restaurant, service will be offered in the drive-thru after 10 p.m. in accordance with local regulations.
In-N-Out is also planning to open a restaurant in Lone Tree and wants to open locations in Lakewood and Fort Collins.