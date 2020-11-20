Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The first burgers from In-N-Out Burger ever to be served in Colorado are history. Socially distanced crowds lined up in Aurora at one of the two restaurants the fast food chain opened on Friday, and the first burgers were gulped down by smiling patrons.
The Aurora restaurant is located at 14150 East Alameda Avenue, and another is now open in Colorado Springs. The Aurora location is at the Aurora Town Center and is the former home of T.G.I. Fridays.
In-N-Out is also planning to open a restaurant in Lone Tree and wants to open locations in Lakewood and Fort Collins.
The California burger chain has stores in six other states – California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.
