CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) — Attention all you In-N-Out Burger fans! You may soon have another option to get that Double Double in Colorado. We recently were tipped off about a potential new location in Castle Rock.

“I can confirm that an In-N-Out will be coming to Outlets at Castle Rock,” Clara Tsang, Public Relations Director for the Outlets at Castle Rock told CBS4.

“We are working on a site at 5050 Factory Shops Blvd. and we are very enthusiastic about the opportunity there,” Carl Arena, Vice President of Real Estate & Development stated.

However, officials said it’s too early to talk about a timeline or when construction might begin.

“Once we begin construction on a new location, it usually takes us around 5 to 6 months to build a restaurant and open for business. However, there is still quite a bit of work to be done before we can even set a time to begin construction,” Arena stated.

“We definitely look forward to having this great additional location in Colorado to serve our customers,” Arena added.

The first In-N-Out locations in Colorado opened in Aurora and Colorado Springs in November. In Aurora, people lined up outside on opening day and some waited for hours.

The queue for the drive thru wrapped around the Town Center mall and caused traffic issues on surrounding streets. At one point, police issued a warning that no one else should get in line because the wait was over 12 hours.

In-N-Out is also planning to open a restaurant in Lone Tree and is considering opening locations in Lakewood and Fort Collins.