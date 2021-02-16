CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Castle Rock News, In-N-Out Burger

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) — Attention all you In-N-Out Burger fans! You may soon have another option to get that Double Double in Colorado. We recently were tipped off about a potential new location in Castle Rock.

(credit: Evan Semón/CBS)

“I can confirm that an In-N-Out will be coming to Outlets at Castle Rock,” Clara Tsang, Public Relations Director for the Outlets at Castle Rock told CBS4.

RELATED: In-N-Out Pauses Plans To Open Restaurant In Fort Collins

“We are working on a site at 5050 Factory Shops Blvd. and we are very enthusiastic about the opportunity there,” Carl Arena, Vice President of Real Estate & Development stated.

However, officials said it’s too early to talk about a timeline or when construction might begin.

(credit: Evan Semón/CBS)

“Once we begin construction on a new location, it usually takes us around 5 to 6 months to build a restaurant and open for business. However, there is still quite a bit of work to be done before we can even set a time to begin construction,” Arena stated.

“We definitely look forward to having this great additional location in Colorado to serve our customers,” Arena added.

The first In-N-Out locations in Colorado opened in Aurora and Colorado Springs in November. In Aurora, people lined up outside on opening day and some waited for hours.

(credit: CBS)

The queue for the drive thru wrapped around the Town Center mall and caused traffic issues on surrounding streets. At one point, police issued a warning that no one else should get in line because the wait was over 12 hours.

In-N-Out is also planning to open a restaurant in Lone Tree and is considering opening locations in Lakewood and Fort Collins.

 

Anica Padilla