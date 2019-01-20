2 Plead Not Guilty To Starting Lake Christine WildfireTwo people accused of starting a wildfire in western Colorado last summer by firing incendiary tracer rounds at a shooting range have pleaded not guilty.
Teacher's Strike: Gov. Jared Polis To Meet With Denver Public Schools, Teachers' UnionGov. Jared Polis will meet with Denver Public Schools and the teachers' union to see if he can prevent teachers from striking.
Scaffolding Breaks On 24th Floor, Smashes Into Denver Four Seasons Hotel WindowWindow washers had quite a scare on Wednesday. The scaffolding they were on broke from the frame.
Mother Charged With DUI And Vehicular Homicide In Crash That Killed 2-Year-Old DaughterA Colorado mother has been charged with multiple felony charges for the crash that killed her daughter and injured two other people on Interstate 70 back in August.
Another Storm Taking Aim At Colorado; Snow Possible TonightThe storm that hit Colorado on Monday and Tuesday has moved far enough away to clear the way for yet another storm.
Denver Restaurant Week Menus Go LiveDenver Restaurant Week is a foodie favorite, when Denver’s top restaurants offer discounted multi-course meals.
Puppy Survives Euthanasia, Could Become Colorado Veteran's Best FriendA puppy that survived a euthanasia attempt could be coming to Colorado.
Stylists Set Up Shop In Park To Help Homeless Look & Feel BetterTwo hairstylists are using their talents to help some of the homeless in Grand Junction.
'Brighten Up Their Day': 8-Year-Old Girl Relishes In Volunteering On MLK Jr. Holiday For the last 34 years, Volunteers of America has been celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by opening its doors to those in need.
MLK Day Is Not A Day Off But A ‘Day On’ For OthersThe volunteers worked by building bike racks and sorting seeds at more than a dozen nonprofits.
Pelosi Tells Trump She Won't Let Him Deliver State Of The Union From House Chamber Until Government OpensPelosi's office released a letter saying that she would "not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the President's State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has opened."
Meet The Newest Ski Patrol Dog At Aspen Snowmass!Meet Zaugg, the new ski patrol dog at Aspen Snowmass!
Nurse Arrested In Case Of Incapacitated Patient Who Gave BirthA 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of impregnating woman in a vegetative state who gave birth last month at a Phoenix health care facility, police said Wednesday.
Arvada Native Roy Halladay Elected To MLB Hall Of Fame, Helton And Walker DeniedThe Major League Baseball Hall of Fame brotherhood got a little bigger Tuesday.
Tim Howard Says This MLS Season Will Be His LastColorado Rapids and former U.S. national team goalkeeper Tim Howard says this season will be his last in Major League Soccer.
Now-Healthy Broncos Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. Heading To Pro BowlBroncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. was named to the 2019 Pro Bowl on Monday, replacing New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who's playing in Super Bowl 53.
Pueblo Elects Nick Gradisar As New MayorPueblo is getting its first mayor in decades. Ballots in Tuesday's runoff mayoral election were still being counted but there aren't expected to be enough votes to erase the lead of attorney Nick Gradisar. Matt Yurus reports.
Next Storm ApproachingWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.
Denver Restaurant Week Menus Are LiveNearly 240 restaurants are participating in the event.
Scaffolding Breaks On 24th Floor Of Four Seasons HotelThe scaffolding smashed a window and the crew is being evaluated.
Horse Rescue Needs Help After BlizzardThe horse rescue in Ellicott needs help digging out from the snow.
Blood Donors Needed During Winter MonthsJanuary is National Blood Donation Month.
Pelosi Tells Trump She Won't Let Him Deliver State Of The Union From House Chamber Until Government OpensPelosi's office released a letter saying that she would "not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the President's State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has opened."
Nurse Arrested In Case Of Incapacitated Patient Who Gave BirthA 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of impregnating woman in a vegetative state who gave birth last month at a Phoenix health care facility, police said Wednesday.
'Help Me': Terrified Woman Whispers Plea To Visiting Deputy After Being Strangled, RapedA sheriff's deputy in North Carolina was in the right place at the right time to rescue the victim of a violent rape.
Majestic Sight: Niagara Falls Is Partially FrozenThe winter storm that has blanketed the Midwest in snow and turned the Northeast into a deep freezer has now brought the falls' rushing waters to a halt in places.
Best Helicopter Tours In ColoradoTake in the beauty of the Rocky Mountains from an unforgettable viewpoint and check out one of Colorado's best helicopter tours.
Snow Sculpture Artists Welcome Bitter Cold During Carving SessionsBone-chilling cold, the perfect conditions to turn giant blocks of snow into world-class art sculptures for the Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships.