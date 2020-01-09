Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– In-N-Out Burger hopes to expand to more cities across Colorado. The iconic burger joint wants to bring a location to Lakewood.
The company is working with the City of Lakewood to draft plans for a new location near the Belmar development.
The process is in the early stages.
Recently, In-And-Out announced plans to open restaurants at the Town Center in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Lone Tree and Fort Collins.