Filed Under:Colorado News, In-N-Out Burger, Lakewood News


LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– In-N-Out Burger hopes to expand to more cities across Colorado. The iconic burger joint wants to bring a location to Lakewood.

(credit: CBS)

The company is working with the City of Lakewood to draft plans for a new location near the Belmar development.

RELATED: In-N-Out Burger Gets Approval To Open Restaurant In Lone Tree

The process is in the early stages.

in and out burger

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for John Varvatos)

Recently, In-And-Out announced plans to open restaurants at the Town Center in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Lone Tree and Fort Collins.

(credit: City of Lone Tree)

