FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – As the popular burger chain In-N-Out Burger expands in to Colorado, plans to build a restaurant in Fort Collins were unveiled Friday afternoon. According to preliminary plans submitted to the City of Fort Collins, and obtained by CBS4, the restaurant would be built southeast of the Colorado State University Campus at 1700 S. College Ave. That is in the southeast corner of Prospect and College.

According to an application, the current 45-year-old structure on the property would be demolished with the restaurant being built soon after. The design would include a drive thru and outdoor eating area.

The proposal suggests In-N-Out could build their 3,832- square foot restaurant, with a dual-lane drive thru, an outdoor eating area and 54 parking spaces.

The current structure is already permitted for a drive thru, giving In-N-Out one less permit to apply for. The city requires In-N-Out to conduct a study on how the popular chain’s demand will impact traffic flow along College Avenue. Concerns of the property’s drainage system were also raised, and required to be addressed.

In-N-Out announced plans to open restaurants in Colorado in 2018. The first store, and business center, will be opened in Colorado Springs. A permit to build at the Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree was also submitted. The application for the Fort Collins location is the third.

Currently, the California burger chain only has stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah. Colorado will be the seventh state to obtain the popular chain. The first restaurant to be build in Colorado, in Colorado Springs, is expected to open in 2020.