



– NCAR Mesa Lab closed to public. The facility is closing to the public and canceling education programs and tours of the exhibit areas beginning on the 12th. The closure will remain in place until further notice. The NCAR Explorer Series talks schedule for March 11 and 14 are postponed.

March 12 – Virtual Day of Action. Instead of meeting in person with lawmakers, cancer advocates will hold virtual meetings and make phone calls for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s annual Day at the Capitol.

March 12-14 – Women in CyberSecurity conference canceled. The organizer canceled the WiCyS 2020 conference at the Gaylord Rockies resort near Denver International Airport. They are working on alternate ways to gather and hope to have a plan by the end of March.

March 13 – Keggs & Eggs 2020 postponed indefinitely. Channel 93.3 postponed its annual Friday morning concert tied to St. Patrick’s day, saying it’s a precaution to slow the spread of the coronavirus. If you won passes, they will be honored at any rescheduled Keggs & Eggs.

March 13 – Denver St. Baldrick’s at Blake Street Tavern postponed. The organizers for this St. Baldrick’s event said they felt it was the only responsible course of action. Currently they hope to hold it on Friday, May 1 at the Blake Street Tavern.

March 13-15 – Frozen Dead Guy Days in Nederland has been canceled after a recommendation came out from Boulder County Public Health to cancel all large event activities.

March 13-15 – The second weekend of the Colorado Crossroads volleyball tournament has been canceled. The first round took place March 6-8 at the Colorado Convention Center.

March 13-15 – Irishfest Denver canceled. The organizer of the Ballpark neighborhood event say they are following the lead of the City of Denver and the organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and are postponing the three days of activities. The organizers say they have events planned for the summer already and are looking at the possibility of an Irish-themed summer event.

March 14 – Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled. Just hours after Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus, the city and organizers canceled the parade saying the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

March 19 – Day of Action canceled. the colorado Education Association canceled a lobby day at the state capitol. It was designed to raise awareness about school funding. The CEA is working on a virtual day of action on March 19. A number of schools had previously canceled classes on the 19th because of teacher absences.

March 26-28 – NoCo Hemp Expo rescheduled. Organizers of the 3 day conference decided to move the dates of the expo to August to give participants a chance to move their schedules. It’s now set for Aug. 6-8 at the National Western Complex and the Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel.

March 29-April 3 – National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic canceled. The VA says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution and it looks forward to next year’s clinic.

April 2 – High West Oyster Fest postponed. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar made the decision to postpone its eighth annual event on March 10. It was expected to draw 600 people to the EXDO Event Center. Jax says it is monitoring developments and hope to reschedule.

April 9 – Pearl Jam concert at Pepsi Center postponed. The band is skipping all of their spring tour dates, citing “a global health crisis” without mentioning the coronavirus. Pearl Jam says those April 9 tickets will be honored for the future date.

April 14 – Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day canceled. The ice cream chain has handed out the free cones on the second Tuesday in April since 1979 as a thanks to its customers. Ben & Jerry’s posted it made the decision to cancel the giveaway after some stores were told not to take part and the company wanted to stand in solidarity with them. The company says it will reschedule the day.

June 15-16 – Cybersecurity Symposium canceled. The National Cybersecurity symposium canceled the annual event expected to draw 1,000 to the Gaylor Rockies resort near DIA. It hopes to resume the symposium next year and is trying to arrange an online gathering.

June 7-11 & June 19-23 – Keystone Symposia canceled. The symposia brings medical researchers from around the world together at a variety of locations. The group canceled all North American meetings in March and April and all meetings scheduled outside North America through June 2020.

