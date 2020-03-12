Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The second weekend of the Colorado Crossroads volleyball tournament that was set to take place starting Friday in Denver has been canceled. The first round took place last weekend at the Colorado Convention Center.
The tournament is a USA Volleyball National Qualifier and brings in tens of thousands of people to the Denver area annually.
On Thursday organizers stated the second round of the tournament would continue despite fears about the spread of coronavirus, but on Friday morning the organizers said the event was off.
“We wish things hadn’t changed overnight, but they have,” they said in a statement.
They said they received “important and conclusive information” that led them to cancel the event.
This is ridiculous. They sent out an announcement LAST NIGHT saying it was still on so that people already traveled. The vast majority of the people are already in Denver as they had to check in today. Governor Polis only cares about the economies appearance for his reelection. He still gets all the money by having people come here; they will still have to spend money on hotels, food, travel and etc., but he gets to look like he cares by stopping the tournament. This is a National Qualifier for the girls who play this weekend. They are all between 16 and 18. There were college scholarships on the line here!! If they were going to cancel they should of done so sooner so other things could be figured out. He didn’t give them the information needed until the last minute so that his city still got the money!