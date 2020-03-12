MLS Suspends Its Season, Colorado Rapids Game This Weekend Is OffFollowing in the footsteps of the NBA, Major League Soccer is suspending its season for 30 days due to the coronavirus.

Nuggets React To Suspension Of NBA Season: 'Just Hope We Can Figure This Out'Nuggets forward Paul Millsap and other players found out about the situation in the third quarter of the game in Dallas.

Buffaloes Get Knocked Out Of Pac-12 Tournament By CougarsWashington State knocked off Colorado 82-68 on Wednesday night in the Pac-12 tournament.

Compher's OT Goal Lifts Avs Over Rangers, 3-2The Avalanche are 15-5-2 since losing four in a row in early January.

Coronavirus Update: No Fans At Colorado High School Basketball Tournament, NCAA Hockey RegionalsStarting this weekend, the sounds of the games won't compete with the noise of the crowd.

Mavericks Beat Nuggets 113-97; NBA Suspends Rest Of SeasonBoban Marjanovic had 31 points, Luka Doncic scored 28, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night before the suspension of the NBA season because of the coronavirus.