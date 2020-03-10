



– Pearl Jam has postponed their concert in Denver along with the rest of their spring tour dates, citing a “global health crisis” but never mentioning coronavirus. The message on the band’s website states that current tickets will be honored for the new dates.

The Pearl Jam website shows that all of the dates for the first leg of the spring tour have been postponed because being part of large gatherings is on the list of things to avoid. Those shows will be rescheduled for a later date.

Pearl Jam was scheduled to perform at the Pepsi Center in Denver on April 9.

Part of the statement reads, Again, here in Seattle what we are witnessing we would not wish for anyone. What we do wish for the rest of the country is that they can avoid the harsh negative effects of this and retain their sense of community and take care of one another. Just as we look forward to our next concerts and the ability to gather together and play loud songs as energized as ever.

We are so sorry…

And deeply upset…