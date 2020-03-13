



– All public events that were scheduled to happen at all Denver-owned and operated facilities through April 12 have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Mayor Michael Hancock announced the measure on Friday, and it affects the following facilities:

– Red Rocks Amphitheatre (and visitor’s center)

– Denver Center for the Performing Arts

– Denver Coliseum

– McNichols Civic Center Building

– Colorado Convention Center

Among the big events affected, the closure means this year’s Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks will not happen.

The DCPA wrote of their closure: “We are currently working to identify options to reschedule or credit (activities) and will post all updates online.”

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock declared a state of emergency for the City and County of Denver in response to coronavirus on Thursday. On Friday he said all city libraries and recreation centers will also be closed starting Monday. He also said the city’s court system is involved in a “prevention and risk mitigation planning” in an effort to protect jurors and the public.

“During this evolving public health situation, the health of everyone in our community is our No. 1 priority,” Hancock said.

Earlier on Friday the Denver Museum of Nature & Science announced they will be temporarily closed to the public beginning March 13 at 5 p.m. They issued the following statement:

“To further protect the health and safety of staff, volunteers and visitors, the Museum is taking a number of proactive, precautionary measures in response to the outbreak, including the discouraging of staff travel to affected areas, implementing rigorous cleaning and disinfecting routines, and staying in close communication with state and regional health officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control.”

The Denver Botanic Gardens remains open but its indoor spaces are now closed to visitors. MCA Denver, the city’s museum of contemporary art, also announced they will be closed until April 24.

Earlier on Friday Gov. Jared Polis announced during a 45 minute news conference that gatherings of more than 250 people are now temporarily prohibited in the state.