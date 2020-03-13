DENVER (CBS4) – On Friday morning Gov. Jared Polis said there are now 72 cases of coronavirus in Colorado and that three of those people are in critical condition in the hospital. Eight people total are currently hospitalized.
“We are keeping the eight people in the hospital in our thoughts and prayers,” Polis said. “We know that our medical professionals are providing the very best care.”
Polis said four COVID-19 cases in the Denver metro area are instances of community spread cases. There were already several instances of such spread of coronavirus in Colorado’s high country.
Polis said the majority of coronavirus cases across the state are mild, but he said steps are being taken to try to protect the most vulnerable members of the population.
He stressed that the news about the outbreak in the state in the coming days will “get worse before it gets better.”
“It is just a matter of time before we have our first fatality here in Colorado,” Polis said.