EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The first death from coronavirus in Colorado has been reported in El Paso County. The death is a female in her 80s with underlying health conditions.
As of Friday afternoon, there are more than 70 confirmed coronavirus cases in Colorado that range in ages from 3 to 80s.
It is a sad day as we learn a Coloradan has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wOTyfW1rrB
— Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 13, 2020
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.