(CBS4) – Populated areas in Colorado’s high country are taking steps to slow the spread of coronavirus. Health officials in Summit County, Eagle County, Pitkin County and Garfield County all announced on Thursday or early Friday that they are banning all events that involve gatherings of people that are larger than 50 people.
Most of the counties involved said they would revisit the order on April 8 to see if it will continue past that date. Summit County said their declaration will stretch through May 1. (More information on Summit County’s order is available at co.summit.co.us.)
Officials in some of the counties stated that any organization or group who is found to be in violation of the order could face a misdemeanor charge.
On Friday morning Gov. Jared Polis said gatherings in other parts of the state are being limited to 250 people only.
