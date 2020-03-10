



– Denver cancels its St. Patrick’s Day Parade after more cases of coronavirus are documented in Colorado. The parade was scheduled to kick off at Coors Field at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and wind its way through the streets of downtown Denver.

Theresa Melaragno, President of the Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and Mayor Michael B. Hancock issued the following statement regarding the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Denver: “Following discussions with public health officials at the city and at the urging of the Mayor during consultation yesterday and this morning, the Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has made the tough decision to cancel this year’s parade due to the on-going situation surrounding COVID-19. The health and safety of parade participants and attendees is our highest priority every year, and the call to cancel the 2020 parade was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing our part to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 to those who join us every year to celebrate this annual tradition. We thank the parade sponsors, participants and hundreds of volunteers who put in countless hours of their time to celebrate our city and our Irish heritage. Sláinte.

“The city continues to closely monitor and coordinate efforts currently underway to respond to and prepare for cases of COVID-19. Our highest priority during this response is to both protect and prepare our residents for any potential risk to public health and safety as this situations continues to evolve. We urge residents to follow the advice of local health authorities, including any restrictions put in place on travel, movement and gatherings, as well as advice on regular and thorough hand-washing, good respiratory hygiene, and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms.”

There are 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colorado since the first case was confirmed last Thursday with several people under quarantine and several other test results pending.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a State of Emergency for Colorado on Tuesday morning.

Additional information from Denver Department of Public Health and Environment:

Residents of Denver need to remember:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you are feeling ill with symptoms similar to those associated with COVID-19:

Manage your symptoms at home the same way you manage other cold symptoms. We want to reduce the risk of transmission, so to the extent possible, people with flu-like symptoms should remain at home.

If you need medical care, contact your primary care provider and schedule a visit. Let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

Only contact 911 for emergencies requiring immediate life-saving care and let them know if you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

Restrict visits to the hospital emergency room or urgent care – only individuals needing immediate care should visit these facilities. If you must visit an ER or urgent care facility, call ahead and let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

CDC’s testing guidance includes three types of people: