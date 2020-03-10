Denver Broncos Awarded 3 Compensatory Picks In NFL DraftThe Broncos were awarded three compensatory picks in the 2020 draft on Tuesday. In addition to the draft picks they had already, Denver was awarded a 5th round pick and two 7th round picks.

Rockies 'Basically Just Hoping That 2018 Team Will Show Up,' Says CBS4's Michael SpencerThe Colorado Rockies are hoping for a bounce-back season from a squad that, aside from Nolan Arenado, under-performed last season.

Nathan MacKinnon Sustains Lower-Body Injury As Avalanche Fall To KingsThe Avalanche looked tired in the second game of a back-to-back in the 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings Monday night.

Nico Carvacho Racks Up The Colorado State Rams RecordsFor half a decade, Nico Carvacho has been posting up in the paint for the Colorado State Rams.

Murray Scores 21 As Nuggets Beat Short-Handed Bucks 109-95Jamal Murray scored 21 points, Paul Millsap had 20 and Jerami Grant added 19 as the Denver Nuggets sent the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks to their third straight loss and fourth in five games, 109-95 on Monday night.

Former Rockies Pitcher Believes Last Year's Young Starters Will Bounce BackFormer Rockies outfielder and current Rockies analyst Cory Sullivan joined CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday night.