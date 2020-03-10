DENVER (CBS4) – A statewide Day of Action planned for March 19 is now canceled. The event caused several school districts to close for the day because of thousands of teacher absences.
The Colorado Education Association (CEA) made the announcement as the number of presumptive positive cases of coronavirus increases in Colorado. There are at least 17 cases as of Tuesday night.
The event was to be held at the state capitol.
“Be assured this difficult decision was made out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and welfare of our students, members and families,” said CEA President Amie Baca-Oehlert, a high school counselor. “Though no official guidance was given to us to restrict public gatherings such as our Day of Action, we don’t want to contribute in any way to the anxiety people are experiencing during this troubling health crisis.”
Educators are said to continue visiting the capitol to raise awareness about low pay and school funding. The CEA says they are working on a virtual day of action on March 19.
It is unclear what the districts which planned to close for the day will do.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.