



– Denver Public Schools cancels classes ahead of spring break because of coronavirus. Classes will be in session on Friday, March 13 and then not again for about three weeks.

After that, classes will not resume until after the regularly-scheduled spring break on April 7. The original days for spring break were scheduled to begin on March 30. DPS has moved up that date by two weeks.

The schools in DPS will remain open for parents and students to gather belongings on March 16 and 17 before the extended break begins.

“That time will allow us to have our facilities teams to come in and disinfect our schools, to clean and to make sure that all of our services are prepared for our families when they come back,” said Denver Public Schools superintendent Susana Cordova.

There are 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of Thursday afternoon. Nine of those are in Denver. An additional 22 have been quarantined. They are not symptomatic.

Aurora Public Schools extended its spring break as well, from March 16 through March 27 because of coronavirus, making the announcement just hours before DPS made their announcement on Thursday.

Other schools extending spring break include, 27-J and Boulder Valley School District.

“It is our hope with this effort that we will be able to help slow down the spread of COVID-19 and that it is the most responsible and prudent thing to do in the interest of everybody’s health and safety,” said Cordova.

RELATED: Coronavirus Closings: List Of Colorado Events Being Canceled Or Postponed

DPS is instituting a food program to make sure that students will continue to receive meals during the extended school closure.

“We are creating some distribution sites across eight regions so that students will be able to access food. We’ll have breakfast available in the morning, generally 8-9 a.m. and lunch at noon to 1 p.m. free of charge,” said Cordova.

The meals will be pick up and go but the exact process is still being worked out for each campus.

“We’re working on a process of how people can either drive up and get sack lunches or stop by, pick them up and take them home,” said Cordova.

Those locations are Abraham Lincoln High School in southwest Denver, Joe Shoemaker Elementary School in southeast Denver, Place Bridge Academy in central southeast Denver, Denver Center for International Studies at 574 W 6th Ave. in Denver, North High School in northwest Denver, Manuel High School in northeast Denver, Montbello High School and Evie Garrett Dennis Campus in Green Valley Ranch.

No childcare or extended learning will be offered during the extension.

“We will not be offering any camps during this time. We know that can be very challenging. The whole purpose of engaging in this extended spring break is to help institute social distancing, so we are not going to be bringing together larger groups, students or faculty,” said Cordova.

DPS will be working with the Department of Education on how to makeup the time missed.

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: