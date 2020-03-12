AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora Public Schools is extending spring break by an additional week. This means the spring break period will last from March 16 through March 27 because of coronavirus.
School officials will determine whether students will return to class by March 30. The extended spring break also applies to Pickens Technical College.
There are 49 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of Thursday afternoon. Nine of those are in Denver. An additional 22 have been quarantined. They are not symptomatic.
There are no COVID-19 cases in Aurora Public Schools as of Thursday afternoon.
The statement from APS superintendent Rico Munn reads in part: Public health officials are not mandating schools to close. However, they are encouraging social distancing. This means reducing large group gatherings and keeping yourself a safe distance (a few feet away) from others. We know that extending the break will have an impact on families, but we also believe that strong, urgent action must be taken to prevent the spread of this disease and to protect lives.
During the break, all schools and district facilities will undergo intensive deep cleanings with disinfectants.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.