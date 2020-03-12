JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jeffco Public Schools joined other school districts in Colorado, such as Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools and Boulder Valley School District, in extending their spring break because of coronavirus.
All school facilities in Jeffco Public Schools will be closed March 16 through March 30, that include the regularly-scheduled spring break dates March 23 to March 27.
RELATED: Coronavirus Closings: List Of Colorado Events Being Canceled Or Postponed
The statement sent to families on Thursday evening reads, in part, During the week of spring break, district leadership (in cooperation with public health officials), will reassess the situation and decide when students and staff should return to school and district buildings. Communication to staff and families regarding a return date will be sent at that time. We know that closing our schools will have a significant impact on our families and we will continue to work with our community partners to identify support services and resources.
There are 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of Thursday afternoon. Nine of those are in Denver. An additional 22 have been quarantined. They are not symptomatic.
Denver Public Schools will begin its spring break early, resulting in a more than three weeks break from school, from March 16 through April 7. DPS made the announcement a couple of hours after APS made their announcement.
Other schools also extending their spring break, as of Thursday evening, include Jeffco Public Schools, 27J and Boulder Valley.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.