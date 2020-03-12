DENVER (CBS4) – There are now 44 presumptive positive coronavirus cases (with one indeterminate case) in Colorado as of Thursday afternoon. That includes the first cases in Arapahoe County, Adams County and Summit County.
The confirmed cases by counties in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, are as follows:
Adams County – 2
Arapahoe County – 3
City and County of Denver – 10
Douglas County – 3
Eagle County – 7
El Paso County – 1
Summit County – 1
Larimer County – 1
Jefferson County – 4
Pitkin County – 10
Gunnison County – 3
Denver and Pitkin counties have the most COVID-19 cases with 10 each.
CDPHE has confirmed 11 new presumptive positive cases in CO, bringing the total number of presumptive positive cases to 44, with one indeterminate case. The state lab has completed test results on approximately 350 people in CO since testing started. https://t.co/23yeJhoz3b pic.twitter.com/4bxsonjBBD
— Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) March 12, 2020
“The state lab has completed test results on approximately 350 people in Colorado since testing started on February 28,” CDPHE officials wrote in a prepared statement.
The CDPHE says they will start sharing updates on the number of coronavirus cases in Colorado twice per day — once in the early afternoon and once in the evening.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.