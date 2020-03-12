Coronavirus Outbreak: NHL 'Pausing' Season Amid Pandemic, Avalanche Releases Statement To FansThe NHL is following the NBA's lead and suspending its season amid the coronavirus outbreak.

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Regular SeasonMajor League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced Thursday that MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks.

No March Madness: Coronavirus Outbreak Leads NCAA To Cancel Men's Basketball TournamentThe NCAA has decided to cancel the NCAA men's basketball tournament know as "March Madness" due to concern surrounding the coronavirus.

MLS Suspends Its Season, Colorado Rapids Game This Weekend Is OffFollowing in the footsteps of the NBA, Major League Soccer is suspending its season for 30 days due to the coronavirus.

Nuggets React To Suspension Of NBA Season: 'Just Hope We Can Figure This Out'Nuggets forward Paul Millsap and other players found out about the situation in the third quarter of the game in Dallas.

Buffaloes Get Knocked Out Of Pac-12 Tournament By CougarsWashington State knocked off Colorado 82-68 on Wednesday night in the Pac-12 tournament.