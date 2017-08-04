Terrell Davis To Be Enshrined In Hall Of Fame Saturday

CANTON, Ohio (CBS4) – Terrell Davis will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday.

Along with six other honorees, the former Broncos running back will be inducted into the Hall during a nationally televised ceremony Saturday evening.

It all almost didn’t happen, though.

Davis was so low on the depth chart in 1995, and had little chance of making the team, that he almost walked out ahead of the Broncos exhibition game against the San Francisco 49ers in Tokyo.

“Let’s just say if I spoke better Japanese I wouldn’t be here,” Davis told the Associated Press. “I’m telling you, I was this close to walking out of there because I looked at everything around me and I just had no shot of making the team. I was a sixth-round draft pick, I was seventh on the depth chart, I wasn’t getting any reps in practice, I had my coach constantly on me. And it just didn’t feel like there was any way of me making the team.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Terrell Davis: Hall Of Fame NFL Career

One big hit on special teams, though, changed all of that, and launched a special career unlike any other.

While his career may have been short, Davis is the only running back to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles, an MVP trophy, a Super Bowl MVP honor, a 2,000-yard season, and seven consecutive playoff wins in which he ran for 100 yards or more.

Davis was selected as a Hall of Fame inductee in February after several years of eligibility.

The moment he learned he got the call to the Hall was priceless, as a Davis and a room full of family and friends couldn’t stop cheering.

The moment you realize you're a Hall of Famer … pic.twitter.com/d3zBdzMUJt — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 7, 2017

The honors of who will present Davis go to his agent Neil Schwartz.

.@Broncos @Terrell_Davis shares who will present him in Aug. & the neat story of why he chose him, which goes back 2 his early days #PFHOF17 pic.twitter.com/OFRPI5MPM2 — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) March 27, 2017

“I chose him, really for a simple reason, before I got drafted, before I signed an agent out of the University of Georgia, we met in a diner in New York, and we had this long talk,” Davis said. “It was probably around 8 o’clock in the evening. We shut the diner down around three in the morning. We had a very candid conversation. It was very honest, very open. When we left that diner, he looked at me and said, ‘I want you to promise me one thing.” And I said, ‘What is that?’ He said, ‘When you make it to Canton, I want to present you.’ I said, ‘Wow.” And so I took that as this man having all the confidence in the world in me, and I hadn’t even played a down in the NFL. I said ‘OK, when it happens I’ll let you present me.’ So now he’s presenting me.”

RELATED: Terrell Davis Poses For Hall Of Fame Bust

Alongside Davis on Saturday, kicker Morten Andersen, safety Kenny Easley, owner Jerry Jones, defensive end Jason Taylor, running back LaDainian Tomlinson, and quarterback Kurt Warner will also be inducted.

Davis joins four other Broncos in the Hall: John Elway, Gary Zimmerman, Floyd Little, and Shannon Sharpe.

LINK: The Pro Football Hall Of Fame’s Class Of 2017 Induction Ceremony Details