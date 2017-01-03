COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Latest Colorado News

Buses Get Stuck On Slick RoadsSlick conditions caused problems for drivers across the Denver metro area Monday morning.
Newton Street Crash Turns FatalDenver Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday evening.
2 Dead In Southern Colorado ShootingTwo people died in a shooting in the small town of Capulin.
Storage Unit Auction Leads To Murder EvidenceA Canon City man says he may have cracked an unsolved homicide case in the most unlikely way.
Rally Held In Support Of The Affordable Care ActHundreds of people rallied in Denver to keep the Affordable Care Act on Sunday.
Fire Crews Find Pot Grow Operation After Fire In GarageA marijuana grow operation was found inside a burning home in Parker.

Colorado's Weather Center

Latest Forecast: Wintry Weather Today, Sunshine Returns TomorrowSnow is likely in the metro area through at least mid-morning on Monday. Total accumulation will ranch from 1-4 inches.

Latest Denver Sports

Sophomore Is First Girl To Dunk In Colorado High School HistoryRegis High School Sophomore Fran Belibi became the first high school girl to dunk in a game last Friday.
Nuggets Try To Carry Momentum HomeThe Denver Nuggets are probably wishing they could play all their games in London after punishing the Indiana Pacers across the Atlantic Ocean last week.
Lobos Assistant Coach To CSU Player: 'Learn How To Lose, Boy'University of New Mexico assistant basketball coach Terrence Rencher got into a verbal altercation with Colorado State forward Emmanuel Omogbo.
Avs Have Lost 12 Of 13 At Home After 3-2 Loss To NashvilleFilip Forsberg scored with 11:54 remaining in the third period, Cody McLeod had a goal and a fight against his former team and the Nashville Predators rallied for a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.
Denver Hires Former Broncos Offensive Lineman As New OL CoachThe Denver Broncos agreed to terms with Jeff Davidson to be their offensive line coach, the team announced on Saturday.
CSU Falls To New Mexico 84-71Elijah Brown had 25 points with four 3-pointers, nine rebounds and seven assists, and New Mexico beat Colorado State 84-71 on Saturday to snap a three-game skid.

Eat.See.Play

Tony Award Winning ‘Fun Home’ Takes On Family Secrets“Fun Home” is a Tony Award winning musical about the trials and tribulations of family. It runs Jan. 11-22 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.
Valentine's Day Dinner For Two
Large Crowds Expected At Annual Marade EventsThe annual Marade events in Denver to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. have been announced.

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia