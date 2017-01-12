Latest Colorado News

25 Train Cars Derail, Some Coal SpillsInvestigators in Weld County are working to determine why a Union Pacific train carrying coal derailed in Weld County overnight.
Trump's Executive Order Could Help Fix Colorado Roads Faster, For LessThere's a money grab for transportation funds in Colorado's young legislative session.
Warning: Beware Of Burglars Posing As City WorkersPolice are warning Denver residents to watch out for fraudulent city workers.
Conservative Political Speaker Milo Yiannapoulos Protested At CUCarrying signs that read "Don't fund hate speech" and "Alt right=neo Nazi," protesters gathered as conservative Milo Yiannapoulos appeared on the University of Colorado campus.
Snow & Wind Strand Unknown Number Of 'Off-Grid' ResidentsA snow emergency was declared Tuesday in Costilla County after an intense storm hit Monday night.
Ballot Selfies Win First Step In Colorado HouseA Colorado House panel has approved a bill that would legalize the posting of ballot selfies on social media sites.

Latest Forecast: Temperatures Stay in the Low 30s for Denver, Snow Showers Over the MountainsRight at 30 degrees on Wednesday and little change in the chilly high for Thursday.

Avs Fans From Europe Take Dream Vacation Despite Team's WoesThey have come from around the world to see their favorite team -- the Colorado Avalanche. On the two-week trip the group has seen six games. As luck would have it, they have seen six straight losses.
AP Source: Holland, Rockies Agree To DealA person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that reliever Greg Holland has agreed to a contract with the Colorado Rockies.
Peyton Manning To Speak At Republican, Trump EventCongressional Republicans are heading to Philadelphia where they will hear from President Donald Trump at their annual policy retreat.
Broncos Add Lynn To Coaching Staff, Promote GouldThe Denver Broncos hired Johnnie Lynn as the team's assistant defensive backs coach and promoted Chris Gould to specials team's coach, head coach Vance Joseph announced Tuesday.
Nuggets Reportedly Planning To Deal Jusuf NurkicUnable to co-exist alongside Nikola Jokic on the court, Jusuf Nurkic has reportedly been placed on the trade block by the Denver Nuggets.
Jokic, Nelson Help Nuggets Beat Jazz 103-93Nikola Jokic had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Jameer Nelson scored seven of his 17 points in the last four minutes and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Utah Jazz 103-93 on Tuesday night.

'Act of God' Run Extended'An Act of God' extended at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
BDT Stage Brings New Energy, Ending To ‘Modern Millie’ Musical‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’ offers energetic entertainment at the BDT Stage in Boulder.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Denver In Spring 2017It is a well-kept secret that Denver has one of the best comedy scenes in the country, attracting top names at many venues. In 2017, comedians visiting Denver include living legends and the best emerging talent.

