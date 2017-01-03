Sophomore Is First Girl To Dunk In Colorado High School HistoryRegis High School Sophomore Fran Belibi became the first high school girl to dunk in a game last Friday.

Nuggets Try To Carry Momentum HomeThe Denver Nuggets are probably wishing they could play all their games in London after punishing the Indiana Pacers across the Atlantic Ocean last week.

Lobos Assistant Coach To CSU Player: 'Learn How To Lose, Boy'University of New Mexico assistant basketball coach Terrence Rencher got into a verbal altercation with Colorado State forward Emmanuel Omogbo.

Avs Have Lost 12 Of 13 At Home After 3-2 Loss To NashvilleFilip Forsberg scored with 11:54 remaining in the third period, Cody McLeod had a goal and a fight against his former team and the Nashville Predators rallied for a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Denver Hires Former Broncos Offensive Lineman As New OL CoachThe Denver Broncos agreed to terms with Jeff Davidson to be their offensive line coach, the team announced on Saturday.

CSU Falls To New Mexico 84-71Elijah Brown had 25 points with four 3-pointers, nine rebounds and seven assists, and New Mexico beat Colorado State 84-71 on Saturday to snap a three-game skid.