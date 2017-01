Eviction Notice Lifted For Veterans Resource CenterA tentative agreement has been reached between the Department of Veterans Affairs and the owners of the building at 30th and Downing Street that houses VA Community Resources and Referral Center.

Frontier Airlines Says Chief Operating Officer Steps DownFrontier Airlines says its chief operating officer has left the company, the second high-level departure in less than a month at the budget airline.

Mom Accused Of Kidnapping Sons Appears In CourtThe woman who allegedly kidnapped her sons in what spurred an Amber Alert on Sunday appeared before a judge on Monday.

Work Resumes At Colorado Plant Destroying Chemical WeaponsThe Army has resumed the destruction of chemical weapons at a plant in Colorado after fixing a leak that caused a hazardous waste spill.

Winds Cause Damage Along Front Range, Delays At DIAStrong winds have caused some damage in cities all along the Front Range, from Loveland to Colorado Springs.

Man Sentenced For Shooting Victim, Stealing Wallet, TruckA man was sentenced after he was found guilty of shooting a man, then stealing his wallet and his truck.