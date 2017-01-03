Latest Colorado News

Planned Coffee Shop Would Give At-Risk Women Chance For New LivesA new coffee shop could soon be opening its doors in Denver that will also open doors to new opportunities for women in need.
'Overwhelming' Turnout At Women's March In DenverTens of thousands of people gathered at Civic Center Park for the Women's March on Denver.
AP: Crowd For March In Denver May Have Exceeded Super Bowl RallyOrganizers estimated more than 100,000 people showed up in Denver Saturday, although police wouldn't confirm that number.
Gunman At Large After Shooting In Walmart Parking LotPolice are searching for a gunman who shot a man in Aurora early Saturday afternoon.
2 Vehicle Crash Seriously Injures 3Three people were hurt in a two-car crash in east Boulder County on Saturday morning.
Police Shoot, Injure Burglary-Stabbing SuspectPolice in Fort Collins shot and injured a burglary suspect on Saturday morning who they say was armed with a gun and had reportedly stabbed someone inside a home.

Latest Forecast: Mild Sunday And Monday Before Next SnowMore heavy snow for the Colorado mountains and a slightly cooler day in Denver.

DU Pioneers Rebound From 9 Point Hole, Beat IUPUIDaniel Amigo scored 18 points and Denver came back from a nine-point deficit early in the second half to beat IUPUI 78-74 on Saturday.
Packers Activate Max McCaffrey Before NFC ChampionshipThe Green Bay Packers have signed rookie receiver Max McCaffrey from the practice squad, adding depth at a position plagued by injuries ahead of Sunday's NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Jokic Establishing Himself As Player Nuggets Can Build AroundYoung Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is quickly becoming a superstar.
Peyton Manning Helps Tennessee With Search For ADFormer Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is part of a search committee helping the University of Tennessee in its search for an athletic director.
John Elway Attends Trump InaugurationBroncos General Manager John Elway was spotted at President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday.
George Karl Doesn't Hold Back In First BookGeorge Karl ambles into the Tattered Cover Bookstore for his first signing of his recently released "Furious George" memoir, and he looks refreshed, having dropped from near three bills to 230-some pounds.

5 Valentine's Day Activities for SinglesEvery year before February 14th, cupid appears to put in overtime plunging arrows into the hearts of hopeless romantics across the world.
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Vacation With Your Valentine: America's Most Romantic RetreatsRead an introduction to five of America's best romantic retreats to celebrate Valentine's Day, including one in Colorado.

