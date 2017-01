Police Ask For Help In Search For 6-Year-OldPolice in Aurora are searching for a missing 6-year-old described as "at-risk."

Suspect Wanted In Deadly ShootingThe Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for David Craine.

Police: Be Sober Before You Get Behind The Wheel On New Year's EveLaw enforcement are urging New Year's Eve celebrants to be sober before getting behind the wheel or find another way home on Saturday night.

Ask Yourself: Is It Safe To Have A Drink For New Year's If You're On Medication?It's the Number One night of the year for alcohol. And if you're on medication, having a drink could lead to big trouble, and get your 2017 off to a rotten start.

2 Accused Of Using Fake Money At Sandwich ShopDeputies in Jefferson County are searching for two people accused of using fake money at a sandwich shop.

School Bus Assistant To Face 24 Counts Of Felony AssaultA school bus assistant will face 24 counts of felony assault against an at-risk adult.