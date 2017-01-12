Latest Colorado News

Residents, Businesses Look At Flood Damage Caused By Water Main BreakBusiness owners returning to flooded stores were assessing the damage caused by a massive water main break.
1 Hospitalized After Shooting In Northeast DenverPolice in Denver are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon.
Chinese Team Wins International Snow Sculpture ChampionshipA team from China has won the International Snow Sculpture Championship at Breckenridge.
80-Year-Old Man Hospitalized After Crashing Into HouseAn 80-year-old man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Lone Tree Sunday morning.
Colorado Lawmakers React To Trump's Travel Ban Executive OrderLawmakers from Colorado and across the nation have taken to social media to react to President Donald Trump's executive order regarding a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.
1 Hospitalized After Collision When Driver Runs Red LightOne person is in the hospital after a bad crash in Colorado Springs Sunday morning.

Latest Forecast: Windy At Times With Eastern WarmingChinook winds should warm eastern Colorado to above normal levels. With cool and windy conditions expected in the mountains.

Lawyer Confirms Broncos CB Talib Shot Himself In JuneThe lawyer for Aqib Talib reportedly confirmed the Denver Broncos Pro Bowl cornerback accidentally shot himself in the leg last summer.
Holland Can Make $35 Million Over 2 Years Under Rockies ContractReliever Greg Holland can earn up to $35 million over two years, including performance bonuses, under his new deal with the Colorado Rockies.
Nuggets Use Free-Throw Parade To Beat Suns Again, 123-112The Denver Nuggets set up residence at the free throw line in the third quarter Saturday night and made the most of their time there.
Colorado Beats No. 10 Oregon 74-65, Ends Ducks' Streak At 17An early barrage of 3-pointers caught No. 10 Oregon by surprise. What really rattled the Ducks was Colorado's steady, stifling defense.
Colorado College Shuts Out North Dakota 3-0Freshman goalie Alex Leclerc made a career-high 45 saves to lead Colorado College to a 3-0 win over North Dakota Saturday in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Clavell Scores With 3.8 Left, Colorado State Edges SDSUGian Clavell had the ball in his hands with Colorado State trailing in the final seconds against San Diego State on Saturday night, and Rams coach Larry Eustachy couldn't have been happier.

The Effort To Save Shakespeare's Works Comes To Life On The StageThe Denver Center Theatre Company is premiering "The Book of Will", the story of Shakespeare's friends as they preserve his works after his death.
'Act of God' Run Extended'An Act of God' extended at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
BDT Stage Brings New Energy, Ending To ‘Modern Millie’ Musical‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’ offers energetic entertainment at the BDT Stage in Boulder.

