Schedule Set For Terrell Davis Enshrinement Into Hall Of Fame

DENVER (CBS4) – Mark your calendars, Broncos fans! The schedule is now set for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, and it will be different than in years past.

Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis is in this year’s class.

The enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2017 will be nationally televised on Saturday, Aug. 5, from Tom Benson Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Davis is joined in this year’s class by Dallas Cowboys’ Owner Jerry Jones, former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner, running back LaDainian Tomlinson, pass-rusher Jason Taylor, safety Kenny Easley and kicker Morten Andersen.

The events kicks off with the Hall of Fame game, on a Thursday night for the first time. The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals have just been announced as the two teams that will play. The choice of teams make sense due to the ties to Jones and Warner. Last year’s Hall of Fame game was canceled an hour before kickoff due to poor field conditions and concerns players might get hurt.

On Friday, the Hall will honor the Class of 2017 with a Gold Jacket Dinner at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. The NFL says the scheduling changes, an earlier game and later induction ceremony wisely place the spotlight on the enshrinement ceremony that weekend.

Davis joins four other Broncos in the Hall: John Elway, Gary Zimmerman, Floyd Little and Shannon Sharpe.