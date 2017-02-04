Terrell Davis Selected For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

February 4, 2017 6:09 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Pro Football Hall Of Fame, Terrell Davis

HOUSTON (CBS4) – Former Broncos running back Terrell Davis got the call.

He’ll be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August in Canton, Ohio.

Announced Saturday evening, the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class includes Davis.

Former Broncos safety John Lynch, cornerback Ty Law, and safety Brian Dawkins were also under consideration, but were not selected.

Terrell Davis of the Denver Broncos stands with Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, left, and John Elway, right, after winning the AFC Championship Game in 1999 against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium (credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport)

Terrell Davis of the Denver Broncos stands with Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, left, and John Elway, right, after winning the AFC Championship Game in 1999 against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium (credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport)

Despite having a career cut short due to injuries, Davis is the Broncos all-time leading running back, racking up 7,607 yards on 1,655 attempts, with another 1,280 yards receiving, and 65 total touchdowns.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Davis won the NFL rushing title in 1998, along with the AP’s Most Valuable Player, and his second of two Super Bowls.

In the previous Super Bowl victory, despite missing the second quarter due to a migraine, he was the game’s MVP.

Davis is one of only seven NFL players to rush for 2,000 or more yards in a single season.

Along with the rest of the 2017 class, Davis will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. MT.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES
GIRLS & SCIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia