Watch: When Terrell Davis Learned He’s A Hall Of Famer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Former Broncos running back Terrell Davis is going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
He got the call for the hall Saturday night.
The moment he received it, a knock, rather, is priceless.
The Broncos tweeted out the short clip Tuesday, titling it “The moment you realize you’re a Hall of Famer.”
Along with six others, Davis will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.
