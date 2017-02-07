Watch: When Terrell Davis Learned He’s A Hall Of Famer

February 7, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Pro Football Hall Of Fame, Terrell Davis

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Former Broncos running back Terrell Davis is going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He got the call for the hall Saturday night.

The moment he received it, a knock, rather, is priceless.

The Broncos tweeted out the short clip Tuesday, titling it “The moment you realize you’re a Hall of Famer.”

Along with six others, Davis will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.

RELATED: Schlereth: Broncos Fans ‘Get A Piece’ Of Davis Hall Of Fame Selection

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

VIP EXPERIENCE
WATCH THE GRAMMYS, SUNDAY@6

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia