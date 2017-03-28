Terrell Davis Chooses Hall Of Fame Presenter

CANTON, Ohio (CBS4) – Former Broncos running back Terrell Davis revealed who will present him when he’s inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

Davis was selected as a hall of fame inductee in February, but before he even played a down in the NFL at least one person knew he’d make it to Canton.

Agent Neil Schwartz, Davis says in his announcement, asked that he, before the two even signed together, present him at the induction ceremony.

.@Broncos @Terrell_Davis shares who will present him in Aug. & the neat story of why he chose him, which goes back 2 his early days #PFHOF17 pic.twitter.com/OFRPI5MPM2 — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) March 27, 2017

“I chose him, really for a simple reason, before I got drafted, before I signed an agent out of the University of Georgia, we met in a diner in New York, and we had this long talk,” Davis said. “It was probably around 8 o’clock in the evening. We shut the diner down around three in the morning. We had a very candid conversation. It was very honest, very open. When we left that diner, he looked at me and said, ‘I want you to promise me one thing.” And I said, ‘What is that?’ He said, ‘When you make it to Canton, I want to present you.’ I said, ‘Wow.” And so I took that as this man having all the confidence in the world in me, and I hadn’t even played a down in the NFL. I said ‘OK, when it happens I’ll let you present me.’ So now he’s presenting me.”

