Terrell Davis Poses For Hall Of Fame Bust

CANTON, Ohio (CBS4) – The finishing touches are being placed on the bust of former Broncos running back Terrell Davis this week.
Davis is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, and a sculptor is currently working on the sculpture of Davis that will sit in the hall with sculptures of Davis’s former teammate John Elway and other NFL greats.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame tweeted out photos showing Davis posing for the sculptor on Wednesday.
Davis was selected as a Hall of Fame inductee in February after several years of eligibility.