May 18, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Hall of Fame, Terrell Davis

CANTON, Ohio (CBS4) – The finishing touches are being placed on the bust of former Broncos running back Terrell Davis this week.

davis 2 Terrell Davis Poses For Hall Of Fame Bust

Terrell Davis (credit: profootballhof.com)

Davis is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, and a sculptor is currently working on the sculpture of Davis that will sit in the hall with sculptures of Davis’s former teammate John Elway and other NFL greats.

davis 3 Terrell Davis Poses For Hall Of Fame Bust

Terrell Davis (credit: profootballhof.com)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tweeted out photos showing Davis posing for the sculptor on Wednesday.

Davis was selected as a Hall of Fame inductee in February after several years of eligibility.

