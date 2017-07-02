More Cities Cancel Fireworks Displays

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – Two more Colorado resort cities have cancelled their Fourth of July fireworks displays due to the recent hot, dry weather.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue Chief Mel Stewart says that city’s display was cancelled after officials determined the show could spark a wildfire.

Little precipitation and hot weather over the past month also led the Aspen Chamber Resort Association to cancel its show. Aspen Deputy Fire Chief says the decision was made after noting the dry vegetation in the display area and in consultation with neighboring fire districts.

Canon City’s display was cancelled due to a shortage of federally licensed people to ignite large displays. Hank Holloway, chairman of the Fremont County Fireworks Committee, says the show will be rescheduled for 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Durango has also decided to postpone their fireworks display as a result of the dry conditions.

Durango Fire & Rescue says that “an increase in the amount of dry fuels, and consistent weather conditions favorable to wildfires,” played a part in the decision.

And Denver is asking everyone to remember fireworks are illegal in the city and county, and for anyone to report illegal fireworks in your neighborhood.

Colorado had a larger number of cancellations in 2012 and 2013.

