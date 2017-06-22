Where To Watch 4th Of July Fireworks Displays In Colorado This Year

DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans have lots of options for viewing professional fireworks displays to celebrate Independence Day this year. The majority of the fireworks displays take place on July 4, and many are part of larger town ceremonies to mark our country’s birthday.

Saturday, July 1, 2017 Fireworks

Glendale – This city boasts one of the largest and longest-running fireworks in the area. It’s set for Saturday this year to blast off the holiday. The fireworks start at dusk and be aware the parking lot in Infinity Park at Cherry & Kentucky will be closed for the evening. glendale.co.us

Monday, July 3, 2017 Fireworks

Denver (Civic Center Park) – Independence Eve, July 3, 2017 At Downtown Denver’s Civic Center Park beginning at 8:00pm features a free concert complete with a fireworks finale. Because these are close in fireworks like you see in stadiums, you’ll want to make sure you have the City County building as the backdrop so you can also see the light show that accompanies the concert. civiccenterconservancy.org

Littleton (Clement Park, 7306 W. Bowles)-The Foothills Park & Recreation District fires up the fun with Red, White & You from 5:00 pm-10pm. You’ll find exhibitors, bounce houses, food concessions as well as a beer & wine garden. The evening ends with a free concert and fireworks display. www.ifoothills.org/rwy

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 Fireworks

Aurora- 4th of July Spectacular, July 4, 2017, at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn. This event is from 6:00pm-10:00pm, and includes live music, delicious food, and a huge firework display. auroragov.org

Arvada – Arvada Independence Day Celebration, July 4, 2017, at Lutz Ballfield and Stenger Sports Complex. This celebration begins at 4:00pm and will include face painters, bouncy houses, human hamster balls, and tons of vendors. The Fireworks Show will begin at 10:00pm. arvadafestivals.com

Aspen – Old Fashioned July 4th Celebration, July 4, 2017, Starts at 8:00am with the 31st Annual Boogies Buddy Race, followed by the Red Brick Bike Decorating contest, Independence day carnival, and parade. This all day extravaganza includes several family friendly activities, including a Hairspray Musical right before fireworks. The fireworks show will blast off at 9:15pm right over Aspen Mountain. www.aspenchamber.org

Boulder – Ralphie’s Independence Day Blast, July 4, 2017. This event includes a sing-a-long with. Gates open at 8:00pm, Fireworks begin at 9:40pm. boulder4thofjuly.com

Breckenridge – Breckenridge Independence Day Celebration, July 4, 2017 starts off the day at 7:00am with a 10K Trail Run, followed by the Firecracker 50 Mountain Bike Race and street parade. This event includes live music and food. The fireworks will begin at 9:45pm and last until about 11:00pm. gobreck.com

Broomfield – Broomfield Independence Day, July 4, 2017 at Broomfield County Commons Park. The celebration will kick off at 5:30pm with pony rides ($3.00), and inflatables ($6.00), there will also be vendors, and live music. The fireworks Show will begin at 9:30pm broomfield.org

Buena Vista – July 4th Celebration, July 4, 2017 is an all day event that encompasses the entire community. It kicks off the day with a pancake breakfast at 7:00am, followed by a freedom 5K run, Art in The Park, Independence Day Parade, and the firework show will begin at 9:00pm at the Rodeo Grounds on CR 321. buenavistacolorado.org

Canon City – Canon City Fireworks, July 4, 2017, at Veterans Park. This event includes bouncy houses, food, and music. The fun begins at 4:00pm, and the fireworks will begin at 9:00pm. canoncity.com

Commerce City – July 4, 2017, Colorado Rapids game & fireworks at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Watch the Colorado Rapids take on the Vancouver Whitecaps at 7:00pm, and a Post-Game Firework Show! coloradorapids.com

Castle Rock – Fireworks in Castle Rock, July 4, 2017. The fireworks will blast of from the top of the Butte above Red Hawk Golf Course. The firework show will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. crgov.com

Cripple Creek – Cripple Creek’s 4th of July Celebration, July 4, 2017. This event starts at 12:00pm, and the Fireworks Show will begin at 9:30pm. This event not only includes fireworks, but also live music, food vendors, and a beer garden. visitcripplecreek.com

Denver (Elitch Gardens) – Fireworks Presented by Pepsi, July 4, 2017 at Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park. The park will be open all day, the firework show begins at 10 p.m. elitchgardens.com

Denver (Coors Field) – Postgame Fireworks, July 4, 2017 at Coors Field. Come watch the Rockies game against The Cincinnati Reds, and stay for the post game fireworks. Game starts at 6:10pm. colorado.rockies.mlb.com

Denver (Sports Authority Field at Mile High) – Mile High Fireworks Show, July 4, 2017, at Sports Authority Field. Watch the Denver Outlaws take on Atlanta Blaze and stick around for the fireworks afterwards. Game starts at 7:00pm. https://www.denveroutlaws.com/schedule

Estes Park-4th of July Celebration, July 4, 2017, at Stanley Park. This event includes a car show, live music, mini golf, paddle boating, and even hiking. The fireworks will begin at 9:30pm. http://www.visitestespark.com/events-calendar/special-events/july-4/

Firestone-4th at Firestone, July 4, 2017, at Miners Park. This celebration starts at 7:00am with a pancake breakfast followed by a Firecracker 5K, a parade, car shows, climbing walls, bungee trampoline, and live music. Fireworks will begin at dusk. http://www.ci.firestone.co.us/4thatfirestone

Fort Collins-4th OF July Fireworks at City Park, July 4, 2107, at City Park. Come have a good time with family, and friends. This event will have several food vendors, and fun. Fireworks will begin at 9:35pm. http://www.fcgov.com/events/?event_id=49255&m=7&y=2017

Frisco-Frisco’s Fabulous 4th of July, July 4, 2017. This is a small mountain town event that kicks off the day with a pancake breakfast followed by kids’ bike decorating contest and a free fishing derby. The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:00pm. https://www.townoffrisco.com/play/frisco-4th-of-july/general-info/

Granby-4th of July Parade & Party in the Park, July 4, 2017 in Downtown Granby. This event includes a fly over and parade at 11:00am. After the parade there will be a photo booth, dunk tank, music, kid’s games, BBQ, and a firework show. Fireworks Show start at dusk. https://www.visitgrandcounty.com/calendar/index.php?eID=734

Golden-July 4th Celebration, July 4, 2017 at Lions Park. This celebration starts at 11:00am and includes free rides for children, face painting, live music, and food. The fireworks show will begin right after dusk. http://visitgolden.com/4th-of-july/

Littleton– 4th of July Festival, July 4th, 2017, at Progress, and Cornerstone Parks. This event is from 3:00pm-10:00pm, and features food, family friendly games along with an extravagant firework show after dusk.

http://www.ssprd.org/cornerstone-park

Longmont-Longmont 4th of July Fireworks Display, July 4, 2017 at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. This event is free, and family friendly. Fireworks begin at 9:30pm, and KGUD 90.7 will be syncing their music on air to the firework display. https://www.longmontcolorado.gov/departments/departments-n-z/public-safety-department/public-safety-services/fireworks-in-longmont

Louisville-Fourth of July Celebration and Firework, July 4, 2017, at Coal Creek Golf Course Clubhouse. This event includes jumpy castles, games, concessions, face painting and henna tattoos. The fireworks show begins at 9:30pm. http://www.louisvilleco.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/12753/68

Loveland-July 4th Celebration, July 4, 2017. This event includes a raising of the flag at 10:00am, followed by a car show, a live concert band at 8:00pm, and the firework show will begin at 9:17pm over Lake Loveland. The show should be approximately 30 minutes long. http://www.cityofloveland.org/departments/parks-recreation/events-promotions/july-4th-celebration

Manitou Spring-MSVFD Fireworks, July 4, 2017, at Higginbotham Flats. The fireworks begin at 8:00pm and end at 9:00pm. https://manitousprings.org/calendar/msvfd-fireworks/

Northglenn-July 4th Festival, July 4, 2017, at E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park. This all day event will start off with a pancake breakfast at 8:00am, followed by a 4 mile run, bake sale, car show, a parade, and so much more. The fireworks show will begin at 9:00pm and last approximately 30 minutes. https://www.northglenn.org/july4th

Parker-Parker Stars and Stripes Celebration, July 4, 2017, at Salisbury Park. This celebration will kick off at 6:00pm, and includes bouncy houses, slides, games, balloon twisting, climbing wall, and a trampoline bounce. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 and last about 30 minutes. http://www.parkeronline.org/1102/Parker-Stars-and-Stripes-Celebration

Pueblo-Rollin’ in the Riverwalk, July 4, 2017, This event is paired with the Pueblo Symphony, and helps create a delightful night of family fun and fireworks. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:00pm. http://puebloriverwalk.org/events

Pueblo West-2017 Annual July Wet & Dry Parade, July 4, 2017. What started as a fire chief cooling off the crowd at the 4th of July parade has turned into the largest wet parade and water fight west of the Mississippi. It happens 4th of July morning with the Pueblo West Fire Department orchestrating a fireworks display that can be seen throughout the city in the evening. https://pueblowestmetro.com/223/4th-of-July-Celebration

Telluride-4th of July Celebration, July 4, 2017. This event kicks off the day with the Telluride Foundation’s Rundola, followed by a parade, firemen’s BBQ ($14 adults, $9 for kids), and a fireworks show beginning at dusk. https://www.telluride.com/4th-july-celebration

Thornton– Red, White & Boom Bash, July 4, 2017, at Carpenter Park Fields. This event starts at 4:00pm, fireworks will begin at 9:30pm. This is no simple firework show as it includes parachute jumpers, live performances, and a guest appearance by Thornton’s Community Band. https://www.cityofthornton.net/festivals-events/Pages/july-fourth.aspx

Westcliffe-Independence Day Celebrations, July 4, 2017 at the Custer County Chamber of Commerce. This weekend long event includes picnics, parades, sing-a-longs, and a firework show which will begin at dusk. http://custercountyco.com/4th-of-july-weekend

Westminster-July 4th Celebration, July 4, 2017 at Westminster City Park. This celebration includes a Fire Department Fishing Derby from 8-11am, an activity zone from 4-9pm and the firework show will begin at 9:15pm. http://www.ci.westminster.co.us/specialevents

Winter Park-Red, White, and Bluegrass, July 4, 2017, at Highway Park at 6:00pm. This event includes inflatables, face-painting, beer garden, and food vendors. The firework show will begin at 9:00pm. http://playwinterpark.chambermaster.com/events/details/lance-gutersohn-s-4th-of-july-celebration-07-04-2015-15295?utm_source=newsletter_303&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=consumer-enews-20150626

Woodland Park-Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration, July 4, 2017 at Memorial Park. This event is packed with fun, and is filled with vendors, food, and family friendly games. The fireworks show will begin at 9:15pm.

http://www.woodlandparkchamber.com/visitor-center/calendar-of-events.html