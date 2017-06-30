Aspen Cancels Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

June 30, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: 4th of July, Aspen, Aspen Fire Department, fireworks, Fireworks Displays, Independence Day, Pitkin County, Pitkin County Sheriff

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Aspen has canceled their Independence Day fireworks celebration.

“Give the hot and dry weather our area has experienced over the past week and a forecast showing no substantial change, we at Aspen Fire have made the decision to cancel the fireworks display,” the Aspen Fire Protection District said in a statement.

The fireworks were supposed to blast off at 9:15 p.m. on July 4th over Aspen Mountain.

Photo Credit: ThinkStock

An Old Fashioned celebration beginning at 8 a.m., which will include a carnival and parade among other activities, will still be held.

The department says that the decision was not an easy one, and one in which they consulted the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and neighboring fire districts, but one they believe “was the right thing to do in the spirit of safety.”

