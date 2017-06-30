How To Keep Pets Safe On The 4th Of July

DENVER (CBS4) – Fireworks displays can be fun for people, but frightening for our furry friends.
Typically, animal shelters receive more lost pets on July 5 than any other day of the year because of the panic the animals feel over the fireworks. It can be so bad that it causes them to not only escape the yard, but even a house.
The Denver Dumb Friends League offers several tips on how to keep your furry friends safe on Independence Day:
- Keep your pet indoors during fireworks celebrations in a quiet, isolated room with covered windows, such as a bathroom, or a basement where there are no windows. Turn on a fan, radio or TV to muffle the sound of fireworks. These devices provide familiar indoor sounds and may help soothe your pet if he must be alone on this noisy holiday.
- Don’t bring your pet to a fireworks display.
- If you know from past experience that your pet will suffer from severe anxiety caused by the loud noise of fireworks, consider talking with your veterinarian in advance about giving your pet a mild tranquilizer.
- If your pet behaves nervously by pacing, whining or crying, try playing with her as a distraction or doing something she enjoys.
- Make sure your pet always wears an appropriately fitted collar and an ID tag with your current phone number and address. Your pet should also be wearing a current license/rabies tag. You may want to talk with your veterinarian about providing your pet with a microchip identification implant in case your pet loses his collar and tags.
- If you find a lost pet, take it to the animal shelter or animal control facility closest to where you found it. You can also place a “found” ad in your local paper or on Craigslist and post notices on social media and around your neighborhood.
- For more information about what to do if you find a lost pet, or if your pet goes missing, visit the Denver Dumb Friends League’s Lost Pet Help Page.
