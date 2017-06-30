Due To Lightner Fire, Durango Postpones Fireworks Display

June 30, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: 4th of July, Durango, Durango Fire Rescue, fireworks, Independence Day, La Plata County, Lightner Fire

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – As the battle continues on the Lightner Fire, the city of Durango has decided to postpone their 4th of July fireworks celebration.

Durango Fire & Rescue says that “an increase int he amount of dry fuels, and consistent weather conditions favorable to wildfires,” played a part in the decision.

All other festivities surrounding the Independence Day holiday are still scheduled to go on as planned.

The Lightner Fire has burned approximately 362 acres since Wednesday evening. One house has been lost.

durango fire 6 jerry mcbride Due To Lightner Fire, Durango Postpones Fireworks Display

(credit: Jerry McBride)

