Report Illegal Fireworks In Denver

June 30, 2017 4:38 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– As the 4th of July holiday draws near, the Denver Police Department wants to remind everyone that fireworks are illegal in the City and County of Denver.

Police have made it easier this year for people to report illegal fireworks in their neighborhood.

Police have set up a hotline at 720-913-2059 where people are urged to leave a message. If the fireworks complaint involves a fire or an injury, people are urged to call 911.

The public can also text general firework complaints to one of three numbers; 303-513-6909, 720-491-0866 and 720-723-8911.

