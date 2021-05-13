CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — We are hoping to learn more in the case against Barry Morphew, who is accused of murder in the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew. His arrest affidavit could be unsealed on Thursday.
The public defender objected to the release of the arrest affidavit and the judge agreed to keep it sealed through at least Thursday.
Monday marked one year since Suzanne Morphew was reported missing. She disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother’s Day 2020. Her body has never been found and what happened remains a mystery.
Family members said Barry Morphew was out of town in Denver when she disappeared.
Last year, Barry Morphew told CBS4’s Jamie Leary that he believes she was abducted.
Barry Morphew’s neighbors said he seemed like a normal guy.
“Nothing out of the ordinary, ya know he hunted, he had his trucks, and he did a lot of landscaping work. That was his profession, that he told me, and so he did work around the neighborhood,” neighbor Chad Heeter said. “Nothing that would throw me off.”
Barry Morphew remains in custody without bail at the Chaffee County detention facility after he was arrested at his home near Poncha Springs on May 5. He is facing charges of murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to influence a public servant. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.
