SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – The home of a missing mother from Salida is now up for sale. Suzanne Morphew’s husband, Barry, tells CBS4 part of the decision to list it was due to what he believes happened to her.

Suzanne, 49, disappeared on May 10 and Barry said believes she was abducted. He told CBS4 that his daughters are terrified to return to the house, and the family has been renting a home nearby for the last several weeks.

Another reason Barry felt the need to list the home is due to the extensive media coverage. He has been recorded against his will and had curious strangers wander onto the property.

CBS4 sat down with him at the house on Sunday, with no cameras. He wanted to share his side of the story.

Since his wife disappeared, Suzanne’s brother has been his biggest critic, even implicating him in her disappearance.

Andy Moorman told the Dr. Phil show on Friday that he believes Barry murdered his sister, despite the fact investigators have not identified a person of interest.

Moorman organized a large-scale volunteer search at the end of September, combing through areas investigators have previously looked, hoping to find any sign of his sister.

We asked Barry why he didn’t join the search. He said it was because he had already spent months doing the same with close friends. He no longer believes she’s in the area. He also added Moorman never reached out to him directly about the search despite repeated attempts to contact him personally.

Barry said his brother-in-law hasn’t cared to reach out to his sister in the past and questioned his motives.

“I’ve spent many nights… Suzanne crying on my shoulder, asking why her siblings refuse to show her love,” said Barry.

When her cancer came back, he said he and his daughters were the only family by her side.

Suzanne was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma just before the couple married in 1994. The 52 year old said despite the odds, they had two beautiful daughters together. Barry broke down as he talked about all they had been through and the love they shared together.

He shared a letter Suzanne wrote to him in February for Valentines Day. It’s the last note he has from her.

“Just want you to know – my life would be nothing without your love and the excitement you bring to our marriage and my life. All my love – Suzanne”

“I remember the first kiss you gave me at my front door. I remember our long talks in the dark on the golf course between the 3rd tee and the green. I remember the day you asked me to marry you, you gave me flowers in Castletin. I remember the day you held me when I just found out I had cancer… I remember our wedding day and the way you made me feel so beautiful. I remember the days our girls were born and you were right there to hold my hand and rub my back and encourage me through the pain. I remember the February nights, you held me in 2013 when I was so sick and couldn’t sleep. I remember all the beautiful and difficult times we had – so many – Through each one I know our love has grown stronger. You are my love 4ever.”

Barry says he still clings to hope and has faith she is alive somewhere.

He says to help the investigation, he opened his home and property to investigators, as well as cell phone records and computers. He said he has sat through countless days of interrogations and despite media reports, does not have a lawyer.

Suzanne’s daughters started a GoFundMe page to aid in the search for their mother.