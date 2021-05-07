CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The sister of Suzanne Morphew says while she doesn’t know anything specific regarding the circumstances of Suzanne’s disappearance, she believes financial issues caused stress in the relationship between her sister and her sister’s husband, Barry Morphew. He is now in custody facing charges including murder after deliberation.

“I think life happens, I think pressures and stresses in life, I think financial pressure bears in on people very heavily. It creates an atmosphere of discontent and strife and sometimes living beyond your means is a very hard thing to do,” Melinda Moorman continued, “Learning to be content with what you have is a very powerful thing in this life, and it brings great peace, and I don’t think Barry and Suzanne had gotten there yet, and that’s what I think kinda happened and I can’t really say more than that.”

Moorman says Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze called her the moment of Barry Morphew’s arrest.

“He said that Barry Morphew had been taken into custody and was being taken into custody at that moment and he was watching the action, and I just, first and foremost, want to commend Sheriff John Spezze for his professionalism, his integrity, his kindness to our family this last year. He has been as transparent as the case would allow, without jeopardizing the integrity of the case,” she said.

Moorman said while she wasn’t surprised by the arrest, it has been emotional.

“I felt great sadness, great sadness and also relief that maybe now we are moving forward to seeking justice for my sister.”

Suzanne disappeared nearly a year ago after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother’s Day, and family members said her husband was out of town in Denver when she disappeared. Investigators said after Barry Morphew’s arrest that they don’t believe Suzanne is alive. Her body has not been found.

She said like Suzanne, she also has a strong faith which helping her move forward, even forgive.

“I will always speak to Barry Morphew. I have had many conversations with God about Barry Morphew starting last year when this happened and I am a woman who believes in great forgiveness,” she continued, “Barry has a faith, a very fundamental faith but I don’t believe my brother-in-law has ever experienced the grace and the mercy and the gentleness of Jesus Christ, and I pray that he will be afforded that beauty in his life and find redemption and forgiveness. That’s my heart for Barry, I love you and this is what I pray for you, Barry, because I know you and I saw the man way back when who got up and fixed a peanut butter sandwich for Macy when she didn’t want to eat what was on the table and the tenderness that I saw and I’ve never forgotten that Barry, and that’s how I choose to remember Barry Morphew.”

The one thing she hopes the community remembers about Suzanne is her love not only for God, but for her community, and her children.

“My sister had a strong faith in Christ, she loved God and she loved people so my sister for me is safe in the arms of God and that’s how I choose to think of her today,” said Moorman. “She had a beautiful exterior but what people always need to remember is my sister had a beautiful heart and that’s the honor I want to give her.”

Barry Morphew remains in custody without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.

RELATED: Video Shows Remote Area Where Suzanne Was Reportedly Biking | Barry Shares Photos, Love Letter Nearly 5 Months After Suzanne’s Disappearance