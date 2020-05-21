



– Video taken by Copter4 on Thursday shows Suzanne Morphew’s home and the remote part of Chaffee County she was believed to be biking in before she disappeared. Morphew, 49, was last seen on Mother’s Day, May 10.

Morphew’s husband was in Denver, her family says, and a neighbor reported her missing when she didn’t return from her bike ride. Morphew’s bicycle was recovered but investigators have not said anything about its condition. Investigators are now following up on tips — and holding her home.

“…the house continues to be held by law enforcement during this open investigation through a search warrant that has been sealed by the court,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze stated that it is not unusual in these types of investigations to start at the home and extend outward, in an effort to seek clues surrounding the disappearance.

“The Morphew residence is just one of many areas of focus as part of this open investigation at this time,” officials with the sheriff’s office stated.

As of Wednesday, May 20, investigators had received approximately 200 tips reported to the designated phone line for information about Morphew’s disappearance.

Morphew’s husband posted a reward of $100,000 for information. That was doubled by a family friend, to $200,000.