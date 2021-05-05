SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly a year after Suzanne Morphew was reported missing, her husband Barry Morphew is facing murder charges. Suzanne disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother’s Day 2020.

According to online court records, Barry Morphew is facing the following charges: murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting a public servant. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Barry Morphew is in custody at the jail.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office will give what they say is a “major announcement in the Suzanne Morphew investigation” at 3 p.m. Watch it live on CBSN Denver.

Last fall, the sheriff’s office said that more than a dozen investigators were aggressively working on this case on a daily basis.

“This case remains very active, as more than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case on a daily basis,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said in July 2020. “And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anyone from suspicion.”

In May 2020, the sheriff’s office, the FBI and CBI conducted a three-day search at a residential construction site east of Salida. The property owner told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that Suzanne’s husband, Barry, laid the dirt at the riverfront property.

Family members say Suzanne’s husband, Barry Morphew was out of town in Denver, when she disappeared. On May 17, 2020, he released a video pleading for his wife’s safe return.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back,” said Barry Morphew. “We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad.”

Suzanne’s body has not been found.

