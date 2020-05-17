



The husband of Suzanne Morphew released a video pleading for his wife’s safe return. Suzanne disappeared one week ago on May 10 after a bike ride.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back,” said Barry Morphew. “We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad.”

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has released few details about the investigation, only saying they grow more concern as time goes on, but they believe Suzanne is alive.

Investigators found her bicycle the day she disappeared.

The area where searchers have focused is not far from the Morphew home in Maysville. Morphew and her husband Barry have owned the home for two years. Barry Morphew is a volunteer firefighter in the community. He posted $100,000 dollars in reward money, which has been doubled by a family friend to $200,000.

Morphew had gone biking Sunday while family says her husband was out of town in Denver. A friend reported her missing when she didn’t return home.

Investigators created a dedicated tip line for anyone with more information, 719-312-7530.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with search efforts.