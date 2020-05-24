SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Suzanne Morphew remains missing as the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up a three-day search at a residential construction site east of Salida. The FBI and CBI assisted in the search for more clues.
Investigators dug beneath a concrete slab. The property owner told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger Suzanne’s husband, Barry, laid the dirt at the riverfront property.
The sheriff’s office says while they searched multiple locations on the property, they did not make any connection to Suzanne’s case. They also did not release details about the search.
They add the property owner was fully cooperative and not connected to the case.
“Someone has that key piece of information in this case that will help us locate Suzanne, and I’m asking our community members to continue to use the tip line to provide any information, no matter how inconsequential the tip may seem,” said Sheriff John Spezze.
Investigators do not have plans to search for Suzanne on Monday. A media briefing will also not be held on Monday.
Friends and family are offering a $200,000 reward for information that leads to Morphew’s safe return. Anyone with tips is asked to call the dedicated tipline, 719-312-7530.