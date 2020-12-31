AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the new In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Aurora and Colorado Springs has grown to 122 employees. Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows 42 confirmed cases at the Aurora location and 80 confirmed cases at the Colorado Springs location.
The popular fast-food chain from California opened its first two locations in Colorado just last month.
RELATED: First In-N-Out Burgers Served In Colorado Get Gobbled Up
The outbreak began on Dec. 17 at the Aurora location and on Dec. 6 at the Colorado Springs location.
Both restaurants are still open, and the state has not linked any customers to either outbreak.
The Denver Post quoted a company official as saying all employees who tested positive, and those who had close contact with them “have been excluded from the workplace.”
The Aurora restaurant is located at 14150 East Alameda Avenue, at the Aurora Town Center. The day it opened, the drive-thru line wrapped around the mall and caused traffic delays in the area. Aurora police reported people waiting up to 12 hours.
RELATED: ‘Traffic Is Double Double Animal Style’ Around New In-N-Out Restaurant, Aurora Police Warn
In-N-Out is also planning to open a restaurant in Lone Tree and wants to open locations in Lakewood and Fort Collins.
The California burger chain has stores in six other states – California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.
Positve or false positives are meaningless unless you belong to the PANIC PORN industry.