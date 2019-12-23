LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Lone Tree has approved plans for an In-N-Out Burger on County Line Road by the Park Meadows shopping area. It is expected to open late in 2020 and could be the first In-N-Out Burger in to open in Colorado.
The restaurant will be built at 9171 East Westview Road, where the Suds Factory Car Wash and Conoco fueling station are currently located.
The restaurant will have “a drive-through with dedicated queuing for 26 cars,” according to the site improvement plan submitted to the city.
Officials said the single-lane design will provide “the longest possible drive-through queue this site could accommodate.”
There will also be parking for 47 guests.
The city says it does have traffic concerns, but still approved construction.
The proposal states the restaurant would be open seven days a week — from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It would be staffed by approximately 15 – 20 associates per shift, with three shifts per day.
“Our goal here is simple, build one of our first (if not THE first) Colorado locations in the City of Lone Tree, and become a proud member of your community,” wrote project manager Aaron M Anderson in site improvement plan.
In-N-Out Burger is expected to build a burger-making facility and a restaurant in Colorado Springs sometime in the near future.