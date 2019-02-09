Filed Under:Colorado Springs, In-N-Out Burger


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The first In-N-Out Burger in Colorado is becoming a reality (albeit slowly for some). The company bought land in northern Colorado Springs recently.

(credit: CBS)

The land sits off Interstate 25 and Interquest Parkway.

(credit: CBS)

The company is expected to build a burger-making facility and a restaurant. Both are slated to open in 2020.

RELATED: In-N-Out Story Archive

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s