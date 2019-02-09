Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The first In-N-Out Burger in Colorado is becoming a reality (albeit slowly for some). The company bought land in northern Colorado Springs recently.
The land sits off Interstate 25 and Interquest Parkway.
The company is expected to build a burger-making facility and a restaurant. Both are slated to open in 2020.
