



– As coronavirus cases were confirmed in Colorado on Thursday, and coronavirus cases continued to rise across the U.S., most stores in the Denver metro area had empty shelves where previously hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, latex gloves and masks were stocked.

Several stores, including Costco, Target, Walgreens and King Soopers were completely sold out of many of those products. Online orders were available from some stores with about a week out delivery date.

Customers have been buying hand sanitizer, masks and gloves to protect themselves from infection since the first cases of coronavirus in the nation. Once stores started putting limits on hand sanitizer and selling out of the product, shoppers turned to rubbing alcohol and aloe vera to make their own hand sanitizer.

Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol is recommended.

Washing hands for at least 20 seconds is recommended to keep hands clean. The good news, there is a lot of soap available.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed two “presumptive” coronavirus cases in Colorado on Thursday that are not related.

The first case in Colorado is a man in his 30s who had traveled to Italy in mid-February before returning to his home state and then traveling by plane to Colorado. He skied at both Keystone and Vail Mountain Resort before he went to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in Frisco with symptoms.

The second case is a senior female who lives in Douglas County. She returned to Colorado from international travel and is currently isolated in her home per CDC guidelines.

U.S. health officials said Thursday said they expect a far lower death rate for the virus than WHO’s current estimate of 3.4% — saying that it does not account for mild cases that go uncounted. Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir, citing a model that included mild cases, said the U.S. could expect a death rate somewhere between 0.1% — like seasonal flu — and 1%.