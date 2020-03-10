Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Gov. Jared Polis Declares State Of Emergency In ColoradoGov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency for Colorado on Tuesday morning due to coronavirus. There are 15 confirmed cases in Colorado.
Denver Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade Due To CoronavirusDenver cancels its St. Patrick's Day Parade after more cases of coronavirus are documented in Colorado.
Coronavirus: Buckley Air Force Base Closes Child Development Center After Parent Tests PositiveIn response to a presumptive positive case of Novel Coronavirus in Arapahoe County, Buckley Air Force Base command staff has closed one of their child development centers. The wife of a 4th Space Warning Squadron member has tested positive for the virus.
Colorado Family Celebrates Birthday In Quarantine Aboard Grand Princess Cruise ShipA family of four from Colorado Springs are among the thousands in quarantine aboard the cruise ship Grand Princess, which docked in Oakland on Monday.
Pearl Jam Postpones Denver Concert, Spring Tour Citing 'Global Health Crisis'Pearl Jam has postponed their concert in Denver along with the rest of their spring tour dates, citing a "global health crisis" but never mentioning coronavirus.
CSU Cancels Non-Essential and International Official TravelAmid the growing Coronavirus epidemic, Colorado State University has decided to suspend all non-essential university travel. The stoppage will last until further notice.
Commotion On Colorado Flight Stems From Sneezing PassengerThe fear over coronavirus is being felt in the mountain communities.
Coronavirus Impacting DIA Travel: Fewer Passengers Through TSA CheckpointsThe number of passengers moving through TSA security checkpoints at Denver International Airport fell nearly 10% in the first week of March compared to the same week in 2019.
Consumers Worried About Coronavirus Are Turning To TelemedicineOne way to control the spread of coronavirus is by staying out of doctors offices and hospitals.
12 Presumptive Positive Cases, 1 'Indeterminate' Case Announced In Colorado MondayThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment identified two additional presumptive positive cases of coronavirus on Monday afternoon.
Denver Public Schools Has A Tool To Tackle Potential OutbreaksDenver Public Schools demonstrated on Monday one of the tools they use to disinfect classrooms during a potential illness outbreak.
Colorado-Based Empower Retirement Urges Investors To Be Patient In Wake Of Stock Market PlummetConcerns over the coronavirus and falling oil prices continued to rattle investors, across the U.S. and in Colorado. The Dow Jones suffered its biggest one-day point decline -- ever.
Coronavirus: Person Who Tested Positive In Douglas County Visited DMV In Castle RockOne of the people who tested positive for coronavirus in Douglas County visited the Castle Rock Department of Motor Vehicles last week. There are three positive cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County as of Monday afternoon with 11 positive cases in Colorado.
Coloradans Aboard Confined Grand Princess Dock In OaklandColorado residents aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship are one step closer to being off the confined ship after more than 20 passengers on board tested positive for coronavirus.
Health Departments: You Can Be Fined, Serve Jail Time For Violating Coronavirus Quarantine OrdersIf you're issued a quarantine order, what are the legal implications? It's important to follow that order, or you could be fined or sentenced to jail.