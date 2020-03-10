Nathan MacKinnon Sustains Lower-Body Injury As Avalanche Fall To KingsThe Avalanche looked tired in the second game of a back-to-back in the 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings Monday night.

Nico Carvacho Racks Up The Colorado State Rams RecordsFor half a decade, Nico Carvacho has been posting up in the paint for the Colorado State Rams.

Murray Scores 21 As Nuggets Beat Short-Handed Bucks 109-95Jamal Murray scored 21 points, Paul Millsap had 20 and Jerami Grant added 19 as the Denver Nuggets sent the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks to their third straight loss and fourth in five games, 109-95 on Monday night.

Former Rockies Pitcher Believes Last Year's Young Starters Will Bounce BackFormer Rockies outfielder and current Rockies analyst Cory Sullivan joined CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday night.

3 Former Athletes In Colorado Being Inducted Into National High School Hall Of FameThree former pro athletes with ties to Colorado are going to be inducted to the 2020 National High School Hall of Fame.

Spring Training Report: MLB Takes Coronavirus PrecautionsMLB takes precautions in the face of coronavirus, but has no current plans to cancel or delay Spring Training or regular season games.