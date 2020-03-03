Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– King Soopers is among retail stores that are limiting the number of bottles of hand sanitizer that people can order online during the coronavirus outbreak. That limit is five.
Stores across the country are running low on hand sanitizer as people stock up over coronavirus concerns.
N-95 masks are also selling quickly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is a concern there won’t be enough for health care workers.
The coronavirus outbreak, first detected late last year in central China, has infected 90,000 people worldwide and killed some 3,100 of them. No one in Colorado has tested positive for the virus in Colorado.