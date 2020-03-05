



– The second case of coronavirus in Colorado is a senior female living in Douglas County. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed two “presumptive” coronavirus cases in Colorado on Thursday that are not related.

The first case in Colorado is a man in his 30s who had traveled to Italy in mid-February before returning to his home state and then traveling by plane to Colorado. He skied at both Keystone and Vail Mountain Resort before he went to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in Frisco with symptoms.

The results are called presumptive because they are from a state test which will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control for official confirmation.

“So far our state lab has run approximately 93 tests that have come back negative,” said Polis.

There are 38 tests still pending at the state level and two positive coronavirus tests.

“Because we’re going to test more frequently, we’ll see more cases,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“Colorado is taking an aggressive approach to testing, this will help us test for the virus. We will continue with this approach as long as we have the resources available,” said Ryan.

Earlier this week, Gov. Jared Polis gathered with his team at the state Capitol morning to announce measures taking place to protect Coloradans.

Polis encouraged best practices that include washing your hands and staying home from work and other public places if you’re feeling sick.

Additional Information from the CDPHE:

Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes

Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.

We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.

Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.

On Tuesday, Polis said Colorado’s readiness includes 650,000 N95 masks and the capacity to test 160 people per day– free of charge.

On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced the creation of a coronavirus task force that will coordinate among public agencies as the virus continues its spread across the country.