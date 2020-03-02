DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock talked about coronavirus and the best ways to prevent getting sick during a news conference on Monday. Hancock talked about how the city is preparing for potential COVID-19, or coronavirus, cases in Denver.
“We are taking concerns around coronavirus very seriously, and it’s also important that we don’t panic,” said Hancock.
He went on to say, “Soap and water are our best defense. Wash your hands often, at least for 20 seconds. Use a hand sanitizer that includes at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.”
Hancock, along with Bob McDonald, the executive director of Public Health and Environment and Matthew Mueller, interim executive director at the Office of Emergency Management, talked about the measures the city is taking as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow. They also announced a task force that will coordinate with schools, medical providers and services as the coronavirus continues to grow.
There are 23 people in Colorado that have been tested for coronavirus, all negative. Nine tests are pending.
Hancock said that Denver International Airport is not one of the airports screening passengers but that new sanitizing procedures will be added.
“Adding additional stations where passengers and employees can access free hand sanitizer, this includes TSA security lines and information booths, as well as increasing frequency and efforts to disinfect washrooms,” said Hancock.