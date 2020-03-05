



#BREAKING: We have learned of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Colorado. We are diligently managing this situation and will be holding a press conference to update Coloradans with the latest at 4:45. You can watch it live on my Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/D75zji8RBx — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 5, 2020

– The first case of coronavirus in Colorado has been confirmed. Gov. Jared Polis announced the first “presumptive” case on Thursday afternoon via Twitter.

It’s called presumptive because the results are from a state test and it will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control for official confirmation. The case is an out-of-state visitor to Summit County who is described as a male in his 30s.

He had known exposure to the virus through close contact with a person with COVID-19 outside of Colorado.

The patient is recovering in isolation in the Denver metro area and will remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is working with local public health agencies to identify any close contacts who may have been exposed while the person was infectious.

“We are hopeful that the patient will have a swift recovery,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in a statement. “Like other states, we expected to begin seeing cases in Colorado and that is why we have been preparing for the past couple of months, in conjunction with local public health agencies and healthcare partners. Our goals are to protect the public from the disease, get people the care they need, and minimize disruption to daily lives.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Jared Polis gathered with his team at the state Capitol morning to announce measures taking place to protect Coloradans.

Polis encouraged best practices that include washing your hands and staying home from work and other public places if you’re feeling sick.

Additional Information from the CDPHE:

Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes

Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.

We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.

Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.

On Tuesday, Polis said Colorado’s readiness includes 650,000 N95 masks and the capacity to test 160 people per day– free of charge.

On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced the creation of a coronavirus task force that will coordinate among public agencies as the virus continues its spread across the country.